Germany's Scholz vows tougher asylum rules after suspected Islamist attack

Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to step up deportations and bring down irregular migration on Monday during a visit to the city of Solingen, where three people were killed in a mass stabbing over the weekend.

"This was terrorism, terrorism against us all," Scholz told reporters in the western city after laying a flower at the site of the attack in memory of the victims.

The attack, which investigators believe was carried out by a suspected Islamic State member from Syria, has fueled political tensions over asylum and deportation rules as well as violent crime ahead of three state elections next month.