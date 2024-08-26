Jerusalem Post
Germany's Scholz vows tougher asylum rules after suspected Islamist attack

By REUTERS

Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to step up deportations and bring down irregular migration on Monday during a visit to the city of Solingen, where three people were killed in a mass stabbing over the weekend.

"This was terrorism, terrorism against us all," Scholz told reporters in the western city after laying a flower at the site of the attack in memory of the victims.

The attack, which investigators believe was carried out by a suspected Islamic State member from Syria, has fueled political tensions over asylum and deportation rules as well as violent crime ahead of three state elections next month.

