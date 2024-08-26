Jerusalem Post
Floods in Nigeria kill at least 49, displace thousands

By REUTERS

At least 49 people have been killed and thousands displaced in Nigeria after heavy rains caused flooding in the northeast of the country, the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), said on Monday.

Three states in the northeast, Jigawa, Adamawa and Taraba, have been hit hard by floods, with 41,344 people displaced, said NEMA spokesperson Manzo Ezekiel.

In 2022, Nigeria experienced its worst flood in more than a decade which killed more than 600 people, displaced around 1.4 million and destroyed 440,000 hectares of farmland.

"We are just entering into the peak of the season, particularly in the northern part of the country and the situation is very dire," Ezekiel told Reuters.

