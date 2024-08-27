Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

White House's Kirby says US would defend Israel in Iranian attack

By REUTERS

The United States remains committed to defending Israel in the event of an Iranian attack, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

Kirby told Israel's Channel 12 that it was tough to predict the chances of an attack but the White House takes Iranian rhetoric seriously.

"We believe that they are still postured and poised to launch an attack should they want to do that, which is why we have that enhanced force posture in the region," he said.

"Our messaging to Iran is consistent, has been and will stay consistent. One, don't do it. There's no reason to escalate this. There's no reason to potentially start some sort of all out regional war. And number two, we are going to be prepared to defend Israel if it comes to that."

