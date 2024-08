The Home Front Command will test red alert sirens in the areas of Moshav Nehusha, Moshav Bnei Darom and Yavne on Wednesday, the IDF announced.

The siren test in Moshav Nehusha will occur at 10:00 a.m., the test in Bnei Darom at 10:10 a.m., and the test in Yavne at 10:20 a.m. local time.