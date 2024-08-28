Baby in serious condition after reportedly consuming toxic substance, evacuated to hospital

A toddler is in serious condition after reportedly ingesting a toxic substance at a home in Jerusalem on Wednesday, according to Magen David Adom (MDA).

MDA paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated the child to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the city. MDA paramedic Nadav Taib stated, "We found the toddler conscious but experiencing difficulty breathing. We were told that he likely drank a toxic substance. We provided respiratory assistance and transported him in an MDA intensive care unit to the hospital, where his condition is serious."