Israel's interest rate remains unchanged at 4.5%, Bank of Israel says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel's interest rate remains unchanged, at 4.5%, as announced by the Bank of Israel (BOI) on Wednesday. 

The BOI's interest rate is the center of the range between the rate at which the bank lends and the rate at which the bank borrows money from Israel’s commercial banks, and this rate impacts those that banks then offer to customers.

When the BOI interest rate increases, the prime rate also increases. Many other interest rates are determined by the rate or directly tied to it.

Eve Young contributed to this report.

