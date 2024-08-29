Jerusalem Post
Three dead in strongest ever Typhoon to hit area of Nagasaki in Japan

By REUTERS

Typhoon Shanshan hit southwest Japan with heavy rain and strong winds on Thursday, snarling air traffic and knocking out power to more than a quarter million households.

At least three people were killed. Major automakers, including Toyota 7203.T and Nissan 7201.T, suspended operations in some or all of their domestic factories due to the storm, while chipmaker Renesas 6723. T decided to temporarily halt production at four factories.

The typhoon, with gusts of up to 50 meters per second (180 km per hour/112 mph), was near Unzen city in Nagasaki Prefecture at 07: 45 GMT), moving north at about 15 km per hour, according to the weather agency. The storm earlier made landfall near Satsumasendai city, located on the southwestern island of Kyushu.

Authorities warned the storm could be one of the strongest ever to hit the region, and local governments have issued evacuation orders for millions of residents in several prefectures.

Three people were dead, one was missing, two were severely injured, and five suffered minor injuries because of the typhoon, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

Siren tests on Thursday in Ofra, Dolev, Kfar Adumim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 09:08 AM
Yair Lapid to reveal his version of October 7 Massacre security failure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 08:43 AM
IDF arrest senior PIJ terrorist hiding in mosque in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 07:48 AM
14 terrorists killed in IDF operations overnight, IDF encircles Tulkarm
By WALLA!
08/29/2024 06:42 AM
UN official calls for Israeli military withdrawal from West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 04:47 AM
One dead, 10 injured due to gas leak at Iranian Guards facility
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 12:42 AM
Telegram boss Pavel Durov placed under formal investigation
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 11:14 PM
Hezbollah drone falls in kibbutz Dan, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 10:39 PM
Iran says Houthis agree to truce, Houthis deny
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 10:02 PM
Netanyahu: 'End of story will be when we return security to North'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 07:14 PM
Opposition party invited to meet Yair Golan to plan to topple government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 07:06 PM
Russia bans entry to some US journalists - RIA
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 06:43 PM
US announces sanctions on West Bank org. and individual
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 06:15 PM
Court upholds gun ban for migrants in US unlawfully
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 06:14 PM
Police neutralizes explosive device in Netanya parking lot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 05:44 PM