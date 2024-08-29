Three dead in strongest ever Typhoon to hit area of Nagasaki in Japan

Typhoon Shanshan hit southwest Japan with heavy rain and strong winds on Thursday, snarling air traffic and knocking out power to more than a quarter million households.

At least three people were killed. Major automakers, including Toyota 7203.T and Nissan 7201.T, suspended operations in some or all of their domestic factories due to the storm, while chipmaker Renesas 6723. T decided to temporarily halt production at four factories.

The typhoon, with gusts of up to 50 meters per second (180 km per hour/112 mph), was near Unzen city in Nagasaki Prefecture at 07: 45 GMT), moving north at about 15 km per hour, according to the weather agency. The storm earlier made landfall near Satsumasendai city, located on the southwestern island of Kyushu.

Authorities warned the storm could be one of the strongest ever to hit the region, and local governments have issued evacuation orders for millions of residents in several prefectures.

Three people were dead, one was missing, two were severely injured, and five suffered minor injuries because of the typhoon, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.