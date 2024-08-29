FM Katz shares photo of Iranian leader Khamenei dressed as octopus

Foreign Minister Israel Katz slammed Iran in a Thursday X/Twitter post and attached a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dressed as an octopus in it.

"Iran is working to establish an eastern terror front against Israel through special units of the IRGC, involved in smuggling weapons, funding, and directing terror organizations," Katz wrote, explaining the stages in which the country does so.

"Offensively, Israel must act decisively against the terror infrastructure being built on the ground, as we have already begun," he added.