Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

FM Katz shares photo of Iranian leader Khamenei dressed as octopus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Foreign Minister Israel Katz slammed Iran in a Thursday X/Twitter post and attached a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dressed as an octopus in it. 

"Iran is working to establish an eastern terror front against Israel through special units of the IRGC, involved in smuggling weapons, funding, and directing terror organizations," Katz wrote, explaining the stages in which the country does so. 

"Offensively, Israel must act decisively against the terror infrastructure being built on the ground, as we have already begun," he added.

US Army defends Arlington Cemetery employee in Trump campaign incident
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 07:09 PM
Iran continues uranium enrichment, no progress on key issues
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 06:39 PM
Ukrainian F-16 jet destroyed in crash on Monday, WSJ reports
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 05:47 PM
Explosions in northern Israel from grenades, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 05:42 PM
Defense Minister Gallant approves safety plan for schools in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 05:40 PM
More than 1,000 killed in Bangladesh violence since July
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 05:27 PM
EU's Red Sea mission says still no oil spill from tanker hit by Houthis
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 05:11 PM
IDF uncovers terror hub in West Bank mosque during 30 hour operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 05:00 PM
French President Macron, British PM Starmer pledge deep ties
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 04:57 PM
Kafr Kassem woman arrested for illegal forgery of ID cards
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 04:49 PM
IDF counterterror operation kills 12 terrorists in Jenin and Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 04:46 PM
UK places travel ban on two men under counter-terrorism sanctions
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 04:23 PM
Amazon workers join Teamsters' unfair labor practices strikes in US
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 04:10 PM
IDF drone falls in Galilee, Golan instructs residents to stay home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 01:47 PM
IDF intercepts Syrian drone heading towards Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 12:37 PM