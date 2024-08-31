Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Armenia says lightning strike shuts down nuclear power station, Interfax reports

By REUTERS

A lightning strike caused the shutdown of Armenia's single nuclear power plant, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing local authorities.

The plant was hit at 9:55 p.m. (1755 GMT) on Friday and was disconnected from the grid, the report cited the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructure as saying.

The plant, about 25 km (15 miles) outside the capital Yerevan, is supervised by the Armenian government.

"The reason was a lightning strike, which caused the station's safety systems to switch it into safe shutdown mode," it said.

The ministry said personnel were working to restart the plant, according to Interfax.

Russia says five killed, 46 wounded in Ukraine strike on Belgorod
By REUTERS
08/31/2024 08:48 AM
Four people moderately to severely injured in car accident on Highway 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 06:00 AM
Brazil's Supreme Court suspends X's operations in the country
By REUTERS
08/31/2024 12:22 AM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,602 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 06:43 PM
Iran's Paralympic competitor claimed injury ahead of match with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:50 PM
Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks to Israel's Paralympic gold medal winner
By ANNA BARSKY , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:49 PM
Potential oil spill detected in area next to Sounion tanker in Red Sea
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 05:43 PM
Settlers block Huwara main street, reports of gun shots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:23 PM
Hamas official claims ceasefire-hostage deal negotiations collapsing
By GUY ULSTER , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:19 PM
Terrorists fire heavy rocket toward Metula, northern Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 04:49 PM
Hamas responds to cabinet decision to keep IDF in Philadelphi Corridor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 04:21 PM
US imposes visa restrictions on 14 Syrian officials, State Dept says
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 03:18 PM
German authorities warn of incendiary devices in packages, dpa reports
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 02:11 PM
Salvage of stricken oil tanker in Red Sea expected in coming days
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 01:51 PM
Kremlin says it made no deals with Telegram's Durov
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 01:21 PM