Mossad Chief David Barnea met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed al-Thani in Doha on Monday to discuss ways to advance an agreement to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages, a source confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.

The meeting took place as US President Joe Biden met in Washington with his negotiating team to seek a way to advance the deal, saying “We're not giving up. We're going to continue to push as hard as we can.”