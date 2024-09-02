Jerusalem Post
IAF strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah fires at civilians in North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 2, 2024 23:37

The IAF struck approximately 10 Hezbollah launchers on Monday night, the IDF announced shortly after. 

The launchers, in the areas of Zibqin and Chihine in southern Lebanon, posed an immediate threat to the civilian population of Israel, the military said. 

IAF strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon, September 2, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, Hezbollah observation posts in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon were struck.

Following the strikes, Hezbollah launched rockets into Israeli territory toward the area of Arab al-Aramshe. Some of these projectiles were intercepted while others fell in open areas. 

No injuries were reported. 

