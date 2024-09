The IDF announced on Tuesday it had mapped out the West Bank home of the terrorist responsible for the Sunday terror attack near Tarqumiyah in the West Bank.

The mapping of the home was conducted in preparation for its demolition.

The Sunday attack claimed the lives of Ch.-Insp. Arik Ben Eliyahu, Senior-NCO Hadas Branch, and Adv.-St.-Sgt.-Maj. Roni Shakuri.