The IDF found the shaft to the tunnel in which the bodies of the hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino, were found Saturday in a children's yard, the IDF reported on Wednesday. The IDF located the shaft to the tunnel where the bodies of the six hostages were found, surrounded by childrens toys in a backyard in Gaza, September 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The IDF's 162nd Division and the Shin Bet located the shaft in a children's yard, in a civilian area filled with traps.

The IDF stated, "This is another example of Hamas's cynical use of civilian space for terrorist activity."