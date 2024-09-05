Hamas says there is no need for new ceasefire proposals, time to put pressure on Israel -statement

Hamas said on Thursday there was no need for new ceasefire proposals for Gaza and pressure should be put on Israel to agree to a US plan that the Islamist group had already accepted.

The United States was expected to present a new truce proposal aimed at breaking an impasse between Hamas and Israel.

In a statement, Hamas said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to thwart an agreement by insisting that Israel would not withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor in southern Gaza.

“We warn against falling into Netanyahu's trap and tricks, as he uses negotiations to prolong the aggression against our people,” the statement said.

Hamas said it accepted a July 2 proposal put forward by the U.S. Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov and Almog Sarusi. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Screenshot )

The July 2 proposal

The July 2 proposal would have seen the release of three of the six hostages who were found murdered on Saturday, including American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

According to an anonymous Israeli defense official, Netanyahu turned down the proposal because it did not adequately resolve the Philadelphi Corridor issue.