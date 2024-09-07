Palestinian driver rams into empty police car in West Bank in attempted terror attack

A Palestinian driver accelerated his vehicle and hit an empty police car at a gas station near Eli in the northern West Bank, Israel Police reported Saturday morning.

The IDF confirmed that the car ramming was an attempted terror attack shortly after the police's initial report.

There were no injuries in the incident.

The Palestinian driver was arrested and is currently being questioned.

In February, there was a terror attack in Eli in which two Israelis were murdered, and the three terrorists who perpetrated the attack were killed. Israeli forces seen following a terror attack in Eli, the West Bank, February 29, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Terror in the West Bank earlier in the week

As recently as Sunday, three police officers were killed in a shooting attack on Route 35 near Hebron in the West Bank.

Ch.-Insp. Arik Ben Eliyahu, Senior-NCO Hadas Branch, and Adv.-St.-Sgt.-Maj. Roni Shakuri were named as the three killed during the attack outside of Tarkumiya. The terrorist was later killed outside of his home.

This is a developing story.