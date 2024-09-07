Hezbollah rockets cause damage to house in Shlomi, cause fire in Liman

Hezbollah fired rockets at Safed and Biriya at 1:31 p.m. Saturday, following an earlier barrage nearly an hour earlier.

In that barrage, Hezbollah rockets caused damage to a house in Shlomi and caused a fire in Liman, army radio reported Saturday afternoon, following a volley of eight rockets from Lebanon. No injuries have been reported.

Some of the rockets landed in the Kibbutz Matzuva orchards and in open areas in Liman.

מטח לגליל המערבי: כשמונה שיגורים נורו מלבנון, נפילות במטעי קיבוץ מצובה ובשטחים פתוחים בלימן - אין נפגעים⁦@Doron_Kadosh⁩ pic.twitter.com/BxvNY0bdZh — גלצ (@GLZRadio) September 7, 2024

Rocket alert sirens sounded in several localities in the western Galilee in northern Israel at 12:51 p.m. and the alerts in Safed were the first in the area in two weeks, according to army radio.