Hezbollah rockets cause damage to house in Shlomi, cause fire in Liman

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 7, 2024 13:40

Hezbollah fired rockets at Safed and Biriya at 1:31 p.m. Saturday, following an earlier barrage nearly an hour earlier.

In that barrage, Hezbollah rockets caused damage to a house in Shlomi and caused a fire in Liman, army radio reported Saturday afternoon, following a volley of eight rockets from Lebanon. No injuries have been reported.

Some of the rockets landed in the Kibbutz Matzuva orchards and in open areas in Liman. 

Rocket alert sirens sounded in several localities in the western Galilee in northern Israel at 12:51 p.m. and the alerts in Safed were the first in the area in two weeks, according to army radio. 



