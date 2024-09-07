EU official Josep Borrell announces plans to visit Israel - report

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell announced in a letter to the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry that he intends to visit the country on September 14 and 15, Ynet reported on Saturday.

Israel, in response, reportedly said that Borell could not come during these days and called on him to coordinate a visit after the holidays, which would be around late October after he finishes his term.

Borrell announced his intention to visit despite no prior reports on him coordinating to do so.

This is a developing story.