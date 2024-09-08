Yemen’s Houthis claim to shoot down multi-million dollar US MQ-9 drone

The Iran-backed Houthi terror group in Yemen claimed on Sunday to have shot down a US-made MQ-9 drone, according to the Associated Press and ABC News, citing a pre-recorded message published by Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree.

The MQ-9 drone is reportedly a multi-million dollar surveillance aircraft, with Forbes reporting the value of said drone standing at around $30 million.

The Houthis “continue to perform their jihadist duties in victory for the oppressed Palestinian people and in defense of dear Yemen,” Saree said.

Houthis offered no evidence to support their claims, according to the reports. The US military also told AP it had “received no reports” of a US drone being downed. A protester holds up a picture of newly appointed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh at a rally by protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen August 9, 2024. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Saree claimed the drone was downed in the Marib province, a key oil and gas field.

The MQ-9 drone

The MQ-9 Reaper drone is primarily utilized as an intelligence-collection asset, according to the US Air Force.

The drone boasts "significant loiter time, wide-range sensors, multi-mode communications suite, and precision" weapon capabilities. It also "provides a unique capability to perform strike, coordination, and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting, and time-sensitive targets," the US Air Force claimed.

The drone can fly up to 50,000 feet with a range of 1,150 miles.