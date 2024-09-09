World should support Israel in putting pressure on Gaza, Gantz tells Blinken

Chairman of the National Unity Party, Benny Gantz, told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he expects the world to support Israel's efforts to intensify military and civil pressure on Gaza at a meeting in Washington DC on Sunday.

He added that the current hostage deal has widespread support from the Knesset and the Israeli public.

Gantz also told Blinken his appreciation for the US administration’s commitment to securing a hostage deal and added that the US, along with moderate Arab countries, should work together to form a regional coalition against Hamas.