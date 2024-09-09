Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

World should support Israel in putting pressure on Gaza, Gantz tells Blinken

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Chairman of the National Unity Party, Benny Gantz, told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he expects the world to support Israel's efforts to intensify military and civil pressure on Gaza at a meeting in Washington DC on Sunday.

He added that the current hostage deal has widespread support from the Knesset and the Israeli public.

Gantz also told Blinken his appreciation for the US administration’s commitment to securing a hostage deal and added that the US, along with moderate Arab countries, should work together to form a regional coalition against Hamas.

Nahariya resident arrested for online threats against hostage families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 08:34 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah launchers, infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 07:54 AM
21 killed, 229 injured from typhoon Yagi, floods in Vietnam
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 04:42 AM
Netanyahu reiterates directive on ministerial visits to Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 02:02 AM
Jordanian Foreign Ministry: 'Investigation suggests a solitary attack'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 01:41 AM
Kuwaiti Emir accepts resignation of deputy prime minister, oil minister
By REUTERS
09/08/2024 11:18 PM
US military destroys three Houthi drones, two missile systems in Yemen
By REUTERS
09/08/2024 10:17 PM
IDF kills terrorist after attempted hit-and-run attack in Hebron 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2024 10:12 PM
Floods kill at least four people in Morocco
By REUTERS
09/08/2024 06:27 PM
Red Crescent-UNRWA pact for $4.5m signed to aid 4,400 Gazans in W. Bank
By REUTERS
09/08/2024 05:45 PM
IDF intercepts 'suspicious' Hezbollah aerial target in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2024 05:39 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,972 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2024 02:22 PM
Israel's security cabinet to convene on Sunday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2024 01:44 PM
Four intelligence officers to be promoted in Intelligence Directorate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2024 01:18 PM
Police arrest three Palestinians residing illegally in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2024 09:27 AM