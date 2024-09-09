13 suspects arrested on Route 6, believed to be planning terror attack

The main suspect who was arrested on Route 6 is a Palestinian who illegally entered from the West Bank, according to KAN.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 9, 2024 13:45
Video of incident on Route 6 (courtesy)

Thirteen suspects were arrested by Israeli forces on Route 6 on Monday, and the road was blocked to traffic from the Horesh interchange heading north while the police examined the vehicle.

The main suspect who was arrested on Route 6 is a Palestinian who illegally entered from the West Bank, according to KAN. Intelligence has emerged suggesting that he intended to carry out an attack.

All suspects were detained for questioning, and the vehicle was examined by officers. According to KAN, no weapons were found in the vehicle. 

Witness to the incident

A witness who was travelling from Beit Shemesh to Jerusalem told The Jerusalem Post that she saw a soldier get out of his vehicle with a window breaker. He was joined by more soldiers.

The witness said she saw "a couple of terrorists being arrested and the trunk of their car opened with what looked like explosives and wires."

The investigation is being managed by the Shin Bet and the Border Police.


Related Tags
Terrorism
Terror Attack
Palestinian terrorism
Vehicle
Israel-Hamas War