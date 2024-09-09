13 suspects arrested on Route 6, believed to be planning terror attack

Thirteen suspects were arrested by Israeli forces on Route 6 on Monday, and the road was blocked to traffic from the Horesh interchange heading north while the police examined the vehicle.

The main suspect who was arrested on Route 6 is a Palestinian who illegally entered from the West Bank, according to KAN. Intelligence has emerged suggesting that he intended to carry out an attack.

All suspects were detained for questioning, and the vehicle was examined by officers. According to KAN, no weapons were found in the vehicle.

חשד לאירוע בטחוני בכביש 6: מעצר רכב חשוד עם נשקים שלופים, חבלני משטרה במקוםhttps://t.co/nRcOeOlPNQ pic.twitter.com/aThAoVI7oA — ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) September 9, 2024

Witness to the incident

A witness who was travelling from Beit Shemesh to Jerusalem told The Jerusalem Post that she saw a soldier get out of his vehicle with a window breaker. He was joined by more soldiers.

The witness said she saw "a couple of terrorists being arrested and the trunk of their car opened with what looked like explosives and wires."

החשוד המרכזי שנעצר בכביש 6 הוא שב"ח פלסטיני מאיו"ש שעלה לגביו מידע מודיעיני שבכוונתו לבצע פיגוע@ItayBlumental(אנו עושים מאמץ לאתר את בעלי הזכויות בצילומים. השימוש ביצירות שבעל הזכויות בהן לא ידוע או לא אותר נעשה לפי סעיף 27א לחוק זכויות יוצרים. זיהיתם צילום שלכם? פנו… https://t.co/n1wHcXK7cy pic.twitter.com/airF4iPBZW — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 9, 2024