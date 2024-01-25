A recent joint operation involving the IDF, Shin Bet, and Magav fighters was carried out in a comprehensive effort across the West Bank to counter potential terrorist activities, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Thursday.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 16 wanted suspects, the destruction of concealed explosives, and the neutralization of a terrorist threat.

The operation was widespread, taking place in multiple cities.

In Jenin, seven wanted individuals were arrested overnight. IDF reserve fighters, employing engineering tools, uncovered explosive charges strategically placed under roads intended to wound and kill IDF soldiers. Additionally, a firefight broke out between Israeli forces and terrorists in the nearby village of Bir al-Basha, in which one assailant was eliminated, and weapons were confiscated.

In Nablus, Israeli security forces successfully apprehended two wanted individuals. Additionally, a 3D printer used for weapon manufacturing was confiscated, mitigating potential future threats in that area.

In Bethlehem and Kfar Harmela, Duvdevan soldiers arrested two wanted suspects. The apprehended individuals, along with confiscated weapons, were transferred to security forces for further processing.

So far, since the beginning of the war, approximately 2,700 wanted suspects have been arrested throughout the West Bank, over 1,300 of whom are associated with Hamas.