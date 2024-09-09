'You built the tunnel in which my son was murdered': Father of slain hostage, Ori Danino, tells PM

Rabbi Elhanan Danino, the father of the late St.-Sgt.-Maj. Ori Danino, whose body was returned to Israel last week, attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a conversation on N12 on Monday. His son, Ori, was murdered in Hamas captivity after being kidnapped on October 7 from the NOVA festival.

In the recording published of the conversation, the father accused: "You built the tunnel in which my son was murdered."

Hamas terrorists murdered Danino in a tunnel underneath the city of Rafah alongside five other hostages, including Eden Yerushalami and Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Ori Danino. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

This is a developing story.