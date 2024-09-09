IDF, Shin Bet foil imminent terror attack from the West Bank

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the IDF, and the Israel Police arrested a group of Palestinians from the Hebron area who were about to commit a terror attack, the agencies said in a joint statement.

The three men from the village of Bani Na'im near Hebron were planning an attack "within the immediate time frame," according to the Shin Bet.

One of them was arrested on Route 6 at noon on Monday in a swift operation by Shin Bet and the Israel Police; the suspect was handed over to the Shin Bet for investigation.

Following the investigation by the Shin Bet, two more squad members were arrested at their home.

Following a search, weapons were discovered in their possession.

All three were transferred to the Shin Bet for further investigation.