The chairman of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz, met with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, alongside the families of the hostages and World Jewish Congress president Ronald S. Lauder in Paris, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.
Gantz and hostage families meet with Qatari PM in France
By REUTERS09/10/2024 07:38 PM
