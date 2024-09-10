Jerusalem Post
Gantz and hostage families meet with Qatari PM in France

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The chairman of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz, met with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, alongside the families of the hostages and World Jewish Congress president Ronald S. Lauder in Paris, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

UN chief condemns deadly Israeli air strike on Gaza tent camp
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 07:38 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2024 07:05 PM
PMO on ICC: 'Comparing the PM to Hamas is antisemitic and immoral'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2024 07:03 PM
IDF confiscates smuggled weapons in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2024 07:00 PM
EU set to fine Teva for disparaging rival multiple sclerosis medicine, s
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 06:48 PM
Iran rejects reports of weapons transfer abroad as 'propaganda'
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 06:40 PM
White House increasingly skeptical over possibility of ceasefire deal
By HANNAH SARISOHN
09/10/2024 06:10 PM
IDF eliminates Tel Al-Sultan Battalion command chain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2024 05:57 PM
American hostage families urge ABC to ask Trump, Harris about hostages
By HANNAH SARISOHN
09/10/2024 05:53 PM
IDF will present video tonight of tunnel where 6 hostages were killed
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
09/10/2024 05:30 PM
US says closely watching Israel's probe of killing of American
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 05:24 PM
France, Germany, UK, US target Iran sanctions over ballistic missiles
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 04:20 PM
Blinken says killing of American woman in West Bank 'unprovoked'
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 03:42 PM
UK calls Iranian supply of ballistic missiles to Russia 'escalation'
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 03:34 PM
US to impose new sanctions on Iran after Russia received missiles
By REUTERS
09/10/2024 03:24 PM