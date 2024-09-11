Biden seeks 'full accountability' after death of US citizen in West Bank

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like the shooting of American Aysenur Eygi, who protested against settlement expansion, never happen again.

"I am outraged and deeply saddened," he said, calling her death "totally unacceptable."

US expects continued access to investigation

In a statement, Biden said while Israel has taken responsibility for her death, the US government expects continued access as the investigation continues into the circumstances of the shooting.

"We will continue to stay in close contact with Israeli and Palestinian authorities regarding the circumstances that led to Aysenur’s death," Biden said. American-Turkish activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi. (credit: SOCIAL MEDIA)

Earlier this week, the IDF said the 26-year-old American had been likely mistakenly killed during an altercation in the northern West Bank last Friday.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.