Son of Ukraine’s chief rabbi killed in battle, months after becoming a father

Matityahu, the adopted son of Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman, one of the chief rabbis of Ukraine, was tragically killed during combat in the ongoing war against Russia, just months after the birth of his daughter. The heartbreaking news came on Wednesday, after an extensive week-long search following reports of his disappearance. The rabbi updated the death of his adopted son on social media.

Matityahu, born Anton Samborsky, was adopted by Azman and his wife in 2002, at the age of 10, according to Chabad Info. According to the report, he was raised in their household for nearly a decade and was given the Hebrew name Matityahu, in honor of Matityahu the priest, who led the Hasmonean revolt against the Seleucid Empire.

Tomorrow in the Central Synagogue there will be a farewell to my son Matityagi (Anton), who died at the front defending Ukraine pic.twitter.com/b93bNAxPxj — Chief Rabbi Of Ukraine Moshe Azman (@RabbiUkraine) September 11, 2024

After reaching adulthood, Matityahu chose to live independently. In May of this year, he married and welcomed his first child, a daughter. However, just a week after her birth, he was drafted into the Ukrainian army.

After completing a rapid training course, he was sent directly to the front lines. According to the report, Azman recalled that their last contact was on July 17. Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman visits a Ukrainian Jew injured during Russian shelling of Kyiv on June 2, 2023 (credit: UKRAINE CHIEF RABBINATE)

Prayers for Matityahu and Ukraine's fallen soldiers

Today, official confirmation was received from the Ukrainian military that Matityahu had been killed in combat. Upon hearing the tragic news, Azman shared on social media: “I pray for all the heroes who sacrificed their lives. Their bravery and selflessness will never be forgotten. Eternal glory to those who fought for their homeland. Since this devastating war began, almost every Ukrainian has lost a loved one or knows someone who has been wounded. In Israel, we are also fighting a shared enemy."

Offering words of comfort rooted in Jewish tradition, Azman added: “In these difficult times, we are reminded of the verse from Psalms: ‘Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me’ (Psalms 23:4). This faith strengthens us, knowing that even in the darkest moments, God is with us. We pray for the soldiers and civilians on the front lines defending Israel and Ukraine, asking that God grant them strength and comfort."

The funeral is scheduled for Thursday in Kyiv.