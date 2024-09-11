Jerusalem Post
Hamas reasserts claim group is ready to implement ceasefire based on July deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas's negotiating delegation claimed that the terror group is ready to implement a ceasefire agreement based on President Biden's original plan laid out in July but rejects any new conditions, according to their Telegram on Wednesday night.

Hamas said they were "ready immediately to implement the ceasefire agreement based on President Biden's previous announcement and Security Council Resolution No. 2735 and what was previously agreed upon, especially the agreements of July 2, without setting any new demands, and its rejection of any new conditions on this agreement by any party."

The delegation, headed by Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya, met with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman, and Mr. Minister Abbas Kamel, Head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, in the Qatari capital, Doha.



