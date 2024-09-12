Terror suspect involved in Hebron-area car bombing arrested in Halhoul hospital

In a joint operation, the IDF and Shin Bet arrested a resident of Halhoul for involvement in an August car bombing near Hebron on Thursday morning, Israeli media reported.

The car exploded in Halhoul on August 13, with Palestinian media reporting at the time that two people were injured.

The suspect was injured during the explosion and was arrested by Israeli security forces at a Halhoul hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for his wounds.

Suspect named

The suspect, named Iham al-Bo, has since been taken into the Shin Bet's custody for further investigation. Israeli security forces during the arrest of Zebah Abdel Salem Haniyeh. April 1, 2024. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The night before the accidental explosion saw two entrapped car bombings thwarted by Israeli security forces in the Gush Etzion area.

Palestinian eyewitnesses alleged that the suspect and his friends were dressed "in costume, as women with veils," Ynet reported.