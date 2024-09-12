Jerusalem Post
Britain's crime minister has purse stolen at meeting of police officers

By REUTERS

Britain's police and crime minister had her purse stolen at a meeting of senior police officers on Tuesday when she spoke about the growing problem of theft and shoplifting, a government official said on Thursday.

Diana Johnson attended the Police Superintendents' Association in central England where a senior officer told her in a speech that the criminal justice system was broken.

The government official said Johnson had her belongings stolen at the conference, but no security risk had been identified.

In her speech, Johnson said Britain had been "gripped by an epidemic of anti-social behaviour, theft and shoplifting".

The Home Office, or interior ministry, declined to comment.

Warwickshire Police said it was investigating a report of a theft of a purse at the hotel where the conference took place.

