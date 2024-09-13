Indonesia welcomes birth of endangered Javan rhino calf

Indonesia has welcomed the birth of a baby Javan rhinoceros, a new member of one of the world's most critically endangered species, the environment and forestry ministry said.

Footage captured in May from a camera set up in the Ujung Kulon National Park, a conservation area on the western tip of Java island, was released by the ministry on Thursday. The clip showed the baby, named IRIS, walking with her mother.

IRIS is the mother's first-born calf and is estimated to be 3-5 months old, the ministry said.

There are only about 80 Javan rhinoceros globally, all in Indonesia, according to the International Rhino Foundation.

A female calf was also spotted last year, believed to have been born in February 2023.

Javan rhinoceros, distinguished by their single horn, were once found throughout northeast India and Southeast Asia. They are now among the most threatened of the five rhino species, mainly due to poaching.

Ardi Andono, head of Ujung Kulon, said the discovery of IRIS does not mean "the environment in which rhinos procreate is safe from many disturbances," adding that there are still dangers from illegal hunters and natural disasters.