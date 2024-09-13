Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

EU mulling steps against Iran's aviation sector over alleged missile transfer to Russia

By REUTERS

The European Union is considering sanctions targeting Iran's aviation sector, the bloc's chief diplomat said on Friday in reaction to reports Tehran supplied Russia with ballistic missiles in its war against Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Russia received ballistic missiles from Iran and would likely use them in Moscow's war against Ukraine within weeks, a charge Iran has denied.

"The European Union has repeatedly strongly cautioned Iran against transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement, adding the EU would "respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners."

Family of kidnapped soldier Matan Engrest to publish recording of him
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 12:35 PM
Nahariya man charged for sexual offenses against daughter, granddaughter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 12:06 PM
Man killed in Tira shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 12:01 PM
France summoned Iran's chief diplomat in Paris over tensions on missiles
By REUTERS
09/13/2024 11:53 AM
Indonesia welcomes birth of endangered Javan rhino calf
By REUTERS
09/13/2024 11:52 AM
Germany arrests Syrian national over plot to kill soldiers
By REUTERS
09/13/2024 11:24 AM
Fire in Neveh Tzuf settlement found to have been caused by Molotov cockt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 10:56 AM
Suspected assassination attempt in Ashdod thwarted by police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 09:27 AM
Hezbollah asks residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate from homes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 09:06 AM
Hostage families block Highway 2 calling for return of hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 08:37 AM
IDF arrests two Israeli civilians that crossed into buffer zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 08:13 AM
Russia revokes accreditation of six UK diplomats, Interfax reports
By REUTERS
09/13/2024 08:00 AM
COGAT completes vaccination campaign in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 07:52 AM
Boeing US factory workers to strike in blow to planemaker
By REUTERS
09/13/2024 07:46 AM
Man wounded after stones were thrown at him in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 05:40 AM