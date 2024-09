An aerial target from Lebanon fell in an open area of the Upper Galilee following sirens in the area on Friday afternoon, Israel's military said shortly afterward.

The IDF emphasized that the target did not fall within a community, and no injuries from the incident were reported.

Additionally, in the areas of Misgav Am and Snir, rockets were identified as crossing from Lebanon and were successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, with no injuries reported.