IDF discovers tunnel near Tulkarm hospital, kills armed terrorists in intense West Bank operation

In joint counterterrorism operations conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel Security Agency (ISA), and Israel Border Police, four terrorists were killed in the Tulkarm and Nur Shams areas.

Three were killed in an aerial strike on Wednesday, while the fourth was killed during close-quarters combat with security forces. Among those killed was Muhammad Abu Ataya, suspected of killing Staff-Sergeant-Major Maksim Rizhkov of the Border Police’s Yamas unit on October 19, 2023. Approximately 15 other terrorists were also injured during the operation.

Additionally, an underground complex was found adjacent to a hospital in the Tulkarm refugee camp. The structure, which had an entrance but no exit, is under investigation by security forces, who plan to dismantle it.

In a separate 48-hour operation in Tubas, Tamun, and Far'a, security forces encountered a terrorist who hurled explosive devices and was subsequently killed in an exchange of fire. Forces discovered a vehicle rigged with explosives, including a long-range detonation system, which was dismantled.

During these operations, security forces confiscated a significant number of weapons, including sniper rifles, M-16s, handguns, and other weaponry. Four bomb manufacturing labs and communication centers equipped with cameras were dismantled in Tulkarm, along with a machine used to manufacture weapons. Numerous improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also neutralized.

IDF soldiers conduct counter-terrorism operations in Tulkarm, West Bank. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, five armed terrorists were targeted and killed by aircraft in Tubas.

The IDF will continue operations aimed at preventing terrorist activity in northern Samaria and the Jordan Valley.