IAF strikes Hamas compound based in school in Gaza City

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
SEPTEMBER 14, 2024 17:58

The IAF struck terrorists operating inside a Hamas command center based in the Shuhada’ al-Zaytun school in Gaza City on Saturday, the IDF reported.

Hamas terrorists used the compound to plan and carry out terrorist attacks.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law by operating from inside civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and exploiting the Gazan civilian population for its terrorist activities. The IDF will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in defense of the State of Israel," the IDF stated. 

Earlier, the IAF struck terrorists and weapons manufacturing facilities next to a school in the area of Al Furqan in Gaza City.



