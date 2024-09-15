Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Photos likely show undeclared North Korea uranium enrichment site, analysts say

By REUTERS

Photos of North Korea's its uranium enrichment facility may show an undeclared site for building nuclear bombs just outside of its capital, analysts said.

North Korea for the first time showed images on Friday of the centrifuges that produce fuel for its nuclear bombs, as leader Kim Jong Un visited a uranium enrichment facility and called for more weapons-grade material to boost the arsenal.

The photos showed Kim walking between long rows of metal centrifuges, the machines that enrich uranium. The report did not mention the facility's location.

North Korea watchers and analysts said the site, known as Kangson, is suspected to be a covert uranium enrichment plant.

Shots fired between IDF and Palestinian operatives in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2024 06:06 AM
Netanyahu to speak at UN later this month, spend weekend in US - Ynet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 11:30 PM
23 Palestinians arrested after attempting to illegally enter Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 11:25 PM
At least three killed, 49 injured in Egypt train collision
By REUTERS
09/14/2024 10:17 PM
IAF retaliates earlier Hezbollah rocket barrage with precision strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 10:16 PM
G7 foreign ministers condemn Iran export of ballistic missiles to Russia
By REUTERS
09/14/2024 08:28 PM
'Suspicious aerial targets' fall north of Kiryat Shmona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 06:42 PM
IAF strikes Hamas compound based in school in Gaza City
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 05:53 PM
IDF calls on Gazans to evacuate several areas in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 05:19 PM
South Africa's deputy president 'ok' after collapsing during speech
By REUTERS
09/14/2024 04:32 PM
Turkey arrests suspected Istanbul church attack planner linked to ISIS
By REUTERS
09/14/2024 03:08 PM
Turkey arrests suspected church attacker linked to Islamic State
By REUTERS
09/14/2024 02:59 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 41,182 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 02:36 PM
Rocket sirens blare in southern Israel as rockets launched from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 02:03 PM
Palestinians killed in strike on residential area in Gaza - report
By REUTERS
09/14/2024 12:38 PM