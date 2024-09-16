US: working on getting Hamas and Israel to agree to hostage deal

The United States is pushing forward with a new proposal that would bridge the differences between Hamas and Israel on an agreement for Phase I of the May 31 hostage deal, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington on Monday.

“We continue to engage with our partners in the region, most specifically with Egypt and Qatar,” Miller said.

He spoke two weeks after a high-level meeting in Doha led by CIA Director William Burns failed to achieve any tangible results.

Hamas’s execution of six hostages had also created a sense of despair.

However, low-level negotiations have contended on the first stage of a three-part deal that would last for six weeks and see the return of up to 32 hostages out of the remaining 101 captives.

Qatar and Egypt have been the main mediators for a deal, with the support of the US.

US is working expeditiously

Miller said he didn’t have “have a timetable,” adding that “we are working expeditiously to try to develop that proposal, try to find something that would bring both the parties to say ‘yes,’ and to formally submit it.”

US negotiators, including Burns, have said that 90% of Phase I is agreed upon but that the difficulty was in securing the remaining 10%.

Miller confirmed that the two main sticking points remain the details of how many Palestinian security prisoners and terrorists held in Israeli jails would be freed in exchange for each captive.

During the talks in Doha, there had been an agreement that some 800 Palestinian prisoners would be freed.

US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew told the Haaretz National Security Conference, “We are pressing as hard as we can, from the president down through the entire team, to reach an agreement on a [Gaza] ceasefire and a hostage release.”

Among the complications, he said, is that Hamas is not a government and has no direct relations with Israel or the United States, Lew said.

The negotiations are taking place through mediators, he said,

“We don't know what Hamas is willing to accept, and we're pressing for Israel, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt to bring together, as close as we can, one position in the end, to force a decision by Hamas,” he said.

Lew said that Israel has shown flexibility in the talks for a hostage and ceasefire deal.

“The last indications we've had from the Government of Israel are that there's flexibility on the key issues, and we need to drive it to closure,” he said.

Lew said that if Phase I of the deal can be implanted, it would be easier to achieve a diplomatic resolution to the cross-border IDF-Hezbollah conflict.