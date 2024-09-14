IDF Chief of Staff to hostages' parents: 'As time passes, it will be more difficult to return them'

"We can and will always fight Hamas in order to return the hostages. However, as time passes, it will be harder to bring back anyone. I said this to politicians in charge as well," IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Friday in a statement to the parents of the remaining hostages held captive.

He continued by saying, "We're making great efforts to try to find the remaining hostages." Halevi noted that the IDF is taking risks also to gather as much intelligence as possible."

The Chief of Staff also admitted that he does not know when exactly the war will end, just that "we're not close yet. If we don't fight and put pressure on Hamas, it will take even more time and will be even more difficult to bring back the hostages."

Halevi concluded by saying that an agreement for a hostage release deal is ultimately a governmental decision but that the IDF "is doing all it can in order to bring about the best conditions possible. Your children are our responsibility, and we will go to great lengths to get them back. While there is no hostage agreement, we will work to bring as many of them back as possible." Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi (left) talks with an officer in Gaza during the ground operation of the Israeli army against Hamas in this IDF handout image released on November 16, 2023. (credit: IDF/Reuters)

Parents of hostages said that military pressure is killing the hostages

The statements came after an N12 report citing the parents of hostages, saying that "military pressure is killing the hostages. We are afraid that the remaining live hostages will return dead. We are not ready for the IDF to approach where our children are being held."

Another parent said, "You are putting my son at risk. If it is possible to get him out in a deal, then he should be protected. We are not interested in a rescue operation. We do not want another situation where soldiers end up dead like Arnon Zamora."