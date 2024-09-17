Israel returns Allenby Crossing terrorist's body to Jordan - report

Israel reportedly returned the body of Maher Al Jazi, a Jordanian who shot three Israelis at the Allenby Crossing last Sunday, to Jordan, Kan news announced on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Jordanian citizen had shot and killed Israeli citizens Yohanan Shchori, Yuri Birnbaum, and Adrian Marcelo Podsmeser at the Allenby Crossing on the border between Jordan and Israel before Israeli security forces neutralized him at the scene.

The report noted that the decision to return the body to Jordan followed heavy pressure from the Jordanians and was made in order to "maintain the quality of security relations between the countries."