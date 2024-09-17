Jerusalem Post
Iran releases Austrian citizen jailed in country for unspecified crimes

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 17, 2024 08:49

Iranian authorities have released Austrian citizen Christian Weber, detained for alleged crimes committed in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province, to Austria's ambassador in Tehran, the Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday.

Austria stated that in 2022, one of its citizens was arrested in Iran for charges not related to protests that broke out in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who allegedly flouted Iran's Islamic dress code and was beaten to death by Iran's religious morality police.

The news agency said the Austrian citizen was freed in consideration of 'Islamic mercy' and handed over to his country's ambassador to arrange his exit. Mizan did not specify the crime for which Weber was jailed.



