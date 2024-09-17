Former Netanyahu aide hints – Israel behind Beirut attack

Topaz Luk, a former top aide and spokesperson to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hinted in a post on X that Israel was behind Tuesday's attack in Beirut.

Luk's post was a response to a former post by publicist Haim Levinson, in which Levinson argued that the prime minister would not order an attack prior to his visit to New York next week for the United National General Assembly. Luk responded, "[The argument] did not age well," indicating that the prime minister had ordered the attack.

The Prime Minister's Office said in response, "Topaz Luk has not been the prime minister's spokesperson for a number of months and is not part of the inner circle of consultations."

Ofer Golan (R), Topaz Luk and Jonathan Urich seen with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem on March 20, 2019. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Luk erased the post shortly after posting it.

Soon after, Likud's MKs were directed not to conduct any interviews.

Kan News reported that the National Security Council had requested ministers not to speak publicly about the attack. This could not be immediately confirmed.