Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Halevi: Israel has many capabilities it has yet to use

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Wednesday that Israel had many capabilities it had yet to use in the war. 

"We are very determined to create the security conditions that will allow residents to return to their homes and communities with a high level of safety, and we are prepared to do whatever it takes to achieve this," he affirmed. 

He further noted, "We have many capabilities that we have not yet utilized," adding, "We saw some of the things in here. It seems to me that the preparedness is good, and we are preparing these plans moving forward."

Explosions heard in Baalbek, Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 07:53 PM
Explosions heard at pro-Iranian Popular Mobilization Forces HQ in Mosul
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 07:38 PM
Devices in Lebanon detonations were never in Hungary, government says
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 07:02 PM
Iran condemns Lebanon attacks involving exploding communications devices
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 06:52 PM
Saudi crown prince condemns Israel's 'crimes' against Palestinians
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 06:21 PM
Hundreds wounded in hand-held radio attacks in Lebanon - report
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 05:57 PM
UN rights chief calls for investigation in Middle East pager explosions
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 05:47 PM
UN chief warns of 'serious risk of dramatic escalation' in Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 05:22 PM
Erdogan says Turkey will deepen ties with East while still facing West
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 04:47 PM
Forest fire erupts in northern Israel following rocket fire from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 04:40 PM
IAF strikes Hamas terrorists embedded in former Gaza City school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 02:42 PM
Japan summons Chinese envoy after knife attack on Japanese student i
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 02:07 PM
Sweden postpones Turkey security meeting due to airplane trouble
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 02:06 PM
Swimming in Netanya's Poleg North Beach prohibited due to bacteria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 01:28 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 41,272
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 12:18 PM