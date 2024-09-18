Halevi: Israel has many capabilities it has yet to use

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Wednesday that Israel had many capabilities it had yet to use in the war.

"We are very determined to create the security conditions that will allow residents to return to their homes and communities with a high level of safety, and we are prepared to do whatever it takes to achieve this," he affirmed.

He further noted, "We have many capabilities that we have not yet utilized," adding, "We saw some of the things in here. It seems to me that the preparedness is good, and we are preparing these plans moving forward."