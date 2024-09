Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel would return the residents of North to their homes.

"I have already said, we will return the residents of the North to their homes safely, and that's exactly what we will do," he said.

נחזיר את תושבי הצפון בביטחה לבתיהם. pic.twitter.com/3Zc22pS6C4 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 18, 2024

On Tuesday, the government voted to establish the return of the evacuees from the North to their homes as a war goal.