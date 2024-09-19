US alleges Iran tried to influence election with messages to Biden camp

Iranian cyber actors sent messages during the summer to people involved in President Joe Biden's then re-election campaign containing non-public material from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign as part of efforts to influence the Nov. 5 election, US agencies said on Wednesday.

"Furthermore, Iranian malicious cyber actors have continued their efforts since June to send stolen, non-public material associated with former President Trump’s campaign to US media organizations," the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a joint statement.

Iran denies interfering in US elections. Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.