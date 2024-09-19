Jerusalem Post
Blinken subpoenaed to appear on Sept. 24 before House committee over Afghanistan

By REUTERS

The US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday to appear before it on Sept. 24 over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

"If Secretary Blinken fails to appear, the chairman will proceed instead with a full committee markup of a report recommending the US House of Representatives find Secretary Blinken in contempt of Congress for violating a duly issued subpoena," according to a statement from the committee.

The committee had previously wanted Blinken to appear on Sept. 19. The State Department said earlier this month that Blinken was not available to testify on the dates proposed by the committee, but has proposed "reasonable alternatives."



