Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu holds special discussion about continued action against Hezbollah - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a special discussion on Israel's continued action in the North against Hezbollah, army radio reported on Thursday.

Security officials told Galei Tzahal: "The discussion currently taking place with Prime Minister Netanyahu is one of the most critical we've had in recent days. The military will outline several possible courses of action, and the political leadership will face important decisions."

The report also claimed that the goals for the expanding operations in Lebanon include creating the conditions for residents to safely return to their homes, pushing Hezbollah back from the border, severely weakening Hezbollah’s capabilities, and preventing the conflict from escalating into a regional war.

Biden, Harris to meet Zelensky on Sept. 26
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 08:11 PM
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin postpones Israel trip – report
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 07:51 PM
Hezbollah will pay a high price: Gallant responds to Nasrallah's speech
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 07:39 PM
Hunter Biden to be sentenced on Dec. 4
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 07:18 PM
Gali Baharav-Miara will not represent state on October 7 probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 07:17 PM
Iran: Israel will face 'crushing response' after attack
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 06:49 PM
France urges restraint in Middle East after wave of explosions
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 06:43 PM
Russia warns West of nuclear war over Ukraine
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 06:32 PM
Jets heard flying low over Beirut during Hezbollah chief speech, witness
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 05:36 PM
Spain condemns Lebanon attacks as violations of international law
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 05:14 PM
EU's Borrell says Lebanon attacks aimed to 'spread terror'
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 05:11 PM
IDF chief of staff approves plans to continue war in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 05:06 PM
IDF begins wave of targeted strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 04:53 PM
Turkey reviews security Lebanon blasts
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 04:30 PM
Lebanon tightens flight security restrictions
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 04:29 PM