Netanyahu holds special discussion about continued action against Hezbollah - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a special discussion on Israel's continued action in the North against Hezbollah, army radio reported on Thursday.

Security officials told Galei Tzahal: "The discussion currently taking place with Prime Minister Netanyahu is one of the most critical we've had in recent days. The military will outline several possible courses of action, and the political leadership will face important decisions."

The report also claimed that the goals for the expanding operations in Lebanon include creating the conditions for residents to safely return to their homes, pushing Hezbollah back from the border, severely weakening Hezbollah’s capabilities, and preventing the conflict from escalating into a regional war.