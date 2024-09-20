Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'There is no imminent deal': American officials deny reports of a deal, cast doubt on possibility

By MAARIV

Officials in the US admitted in private conversations that they do not expect the signing of an agreement between Hamas and Israel regarding the hostage deal before the end of Biden's term, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

"There is no imminent deal, and I'm not sure it will ever be signed," said one of the American officials.

Officials stated that the reasons for the pessimism are the number of security prisoners that Israel will have to release and the Hezbollah pager and walkie-talkie attack that has complicated diplomacy with Hamas.

Also, sources in the Biden administration pointed out that Hamas makes demands and then refuses to agree to a deal after the US and Israel have accepted them.



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
Nearly 70 killed in Mali attack by Al Qaeda affiliate
By REUTERS
09/20/2024 01:55 AM
No class tomorrow: Northern Galilee municipality cancels school
By SHAKED SADEH
09/20/2024 01:05 AM
100 ready-to-launch rockets in South Lebanon destroyed in IDF strike
By AVI ASHKENAZI
09/19/2024 11:56 PM
Britain calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 11:20 PM
White House: Diplomatic solution in Middle East 'urgent"
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 10:42 PM
Explosives implanted in devices before they arrived in Lebanon – report
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 10:36 PM
Delta to pause flights between New York and Tel Aviv
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 10:23 PM
IDF to conduct large-scale training in northern Israel over weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 09:40 PM
Metulla faces direct hit after rocket barrage, woman wounded from fires
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 09:21 PM
Qatar Airways bans pagers, walkie-talkies from carry on and check in
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 09:19 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers poised to fire into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 08:53 PM
Netanyahu holds special discussion about action against Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 08:13 PM
Biden, Harris to meet Zelensky on Sept. 26
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 08:11 PM
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin postpones Israel trip – report
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 07:51 PM
Hezbollah will pay a high price: Gallant responds to Nasrallah's speech
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 07:39 PM