Home Front Command likely to issue new restrictions in the Galilee, Haifa Bay area

The Home Front Command (HFC) has issued issue new restrictions in light of recent escalations with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The changes impact the Lower, Central, and Upper Galilee, Haifa Bay, and some of the communities in the southern Golan Heights.

The HFC has said that social gatherings will only be limited up to 30 people in open areas, and 300 in closed spaces in the aforementioned areas.

Other restrictions mentioned

They have also said that going to work will be permitted as long as there is a protected space in case of rocket attacks. Schools will continue to operate also as long as there are protected spaces available, the HFC said.

The Home Front Command had recently upgraded its alert broadcast system on TV to provide faster, more accessible, and clearer warnings and essential information to the public.

The HFC only lifted restrictions in many areas of northern Israel and in Tel Aviv last month.

This is a developing story.