US asks all citizens to depart Lebanon while flights still available, amid fears of escalation

The US has updated its travel advisory to level 4, which urges all US citizens to depart Lebanon on commercial flights while they are still available, according to the US Embassy on Saturday night.

The warning comes amid "the unpredictable nature of ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel" and the recent IAF strikes in Beirut.

The US embassy said they may not be able to assist American citizens who choose to remain, and are unable to leave on commercial flights.

Similar advisories can be found on other foreign government websites, including France, the UK and Canada, all which advise against all travel and warn that their embassies may not be able to assist in the event of an emergency.