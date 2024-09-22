Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US asks all citizens to depart Lebanon while flights still available, amid fears of escalation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The US has updated its travel advisory to level 4, which urges all US citizens to depart Lebanon on commercial flights while they are still available, according to the US Embassy on Saturday night.

The warning comes amid "the unpredictable nature of ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel" and the recent IAF strikes in Beirut.

The US embassy said they may not be able to assist American citizens who choose to remain, and are unable to leave on commercial flights.

Similar advisories can be found on other foreign government websites, including France, the UK and Canada, all which advise against all travel and warn that their embassies may not be able to assist in the event of an emergency.

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes San Luis, Argentina region - EMSC
By REUTERS
09/22/2024 12:37 AM
Trump rejects Harris' challenge to debate again on CNN
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 11:19 PM
Tikva Forum demonstrates urging gov't to increase pressure on Hamas
By ATARA BECK , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 10:37 PM
Kinneret closes its beaches following Home Front Command Guidelines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 09:23 PM
IDF struck over 400 Hezbollah targets on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 07:44 PM
IDF Northern Command holds situation assessment at Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 07:24 PM
IDF soldier seriously wounded in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 07:24 PM
'We remain at the highest state of alert,' IAF commander says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 05:54 PM
Taiwan rattled by 5.3 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 02:16 PM
Iran's Supreme Leader: Israel committing 'shameless crimes' on children
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 12:09 PM
At least 31 were killed in strike on Beirut- Lebanese health minister
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 11:46 AM
IDF strikes terrorist infrastructure in Nuseirat refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 09:16 AM
Japan's Icom: Unlikely wireless devices exploded in Lebanon are ours
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 05:10 AM
White House was not informed before Beirut strike on Ibrahim Akil
By WALLA!
09/21/2024 04:40 AM
US soldier who fled to North Korea is free after sentencing
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 04:05 AM