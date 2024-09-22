Jerusalem Post
IDF postpones enlistment day and first call-ups in Haifa and Tiberias

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following a situational assessment, the IDF announced the cancellation of Sunday’s enlistment day and the postponement of first call-ups for those designated for military service in Haifa and Tiberias, the military announced early Sunday morning. 

Sirens sound near Haifa, Hezbollah claim responsibility
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 01:22 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes San Luis, Argentina region - EMSC
By REUTERS
09/22/2024 12:37 AM
US asks all citizens to depart Lebanon while flights still available
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 12:20 AM
Trump rejects Harris' challenge to debate again on CNN
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 11:19 PM
Tikva Forum demonstrates urging gov't to increase pressure on Hamas
By ATARA BECK , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 10:37 PM
Kinneret closes its beaches following Home Front Command Guidelines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 09:23 PM
IDF struck over 400 Hezbollah targets on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 07:44 PM
IDF Northern Command holds situation assessment at Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 07:24 PM
IDF soldier seriously wounded in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 07:24 PM
'We remain at the highest state of alert,' IAF commander says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 05:54 PM
Taiwan rattled by 5.3 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 02:16 PM
Iran's Supreme Leader: Israel committing 'shameless crimes' on children
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 12:09 PM
At least 31 were killed in strike on Beirut- Lebanese health minister
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 11:46 AM
IDF strikes terrorist infrastructure in Nuseirat refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 09:16 AM
Japan's Icom: Unlikely wireless devices exploded in Lebanon are ours
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 05:10 AM