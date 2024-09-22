Following a situational assessment, the IDF announced the cancellation of Sunday’s enlistment day and the postponement of first call-ups for those designated for military service in Haifa and Tiberias, the military announced early Sunday morning.
IDF postpones enlistment day and first call-ups in Haifa and Tiberias
By REUTERS09/22/2024 12:37 AM
By REUTERS09/21/2024 11:19 PM
By ATARA BECK , JERUSALEM POST STAFF09/21/2024 10:37 PM
By REUTERS09/21/2024 02:16 PM
By REUTERS09/21/2024 12:09 PM
By REUTERS09/21/2024 11:46 AM
By REUTERS09/21/2024 05:10 AM