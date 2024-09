Several hospitals and medical centers will operate in sheltered areas, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning.

The decision was made following consultations with the Director General of the Health Ministry, hospital management, and the Home Front Command.

This includes the Carmel, Ziv, Nahariya, Emek, Poriya, and Italian hospitals and medical centers, all in northern Israel.

The Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa will also move operations to a secure space.